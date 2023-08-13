Watch Now
Crews battle second-alarm fire with hazmat near 59th and Glendale avenues

Us 60 is closed in both directions due to the fire
Posted at 6:50 PM, Aug 12, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Crews are battling a second-alarm fire with hazmat near 59th and Glendale avenues Saturday afternoon.

Glendale fire officials say the fire is at a recycling yard.

US 60 is closed in both directions between 59th and Glendale avenues and 67th and Northern avenues due to the fire.

It is currently unknown what started the fire.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

