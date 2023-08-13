Crews battle second-alarm fire with hazmat near 59th and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Crews are battling a second-alarm fire with hazmat near 59th and Glendale avenues Saturday afternoon.

Glendale fire officials say the fire is at a recycling yard.

🚨Glendale, AZ | 6:14 pm

WORKING SECOND ALARM HAZMAT

7205 N 62ND AVE



Glendale, @PHXFire, @PeoriaFire, and additional crews are working a large defensive fire at a recycling yard. pic.twitter.com/HBxnrt7Q9O — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) August 13, 2023

US 60 is closed in both directions between 59th and Glendale avenues and 67th and Northern avenues due to the fire.

UPDATE: US 60 (Grand Ave) is now closed in both directions between 59th Ave/Glendale and 67th Ave/Northern.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 13, 2023

It is currently unknown what started the fire.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.