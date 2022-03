GLENDALE, AZ — Two men escaped a plane crash uninjured Saturday morning in Glendale.

Fire officials say a small plane landed in a dirt lot north of Glendale Municipal Airport, near Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed the aircraft with minor damage. The plane, fortunately, stayed intact during the hard landing and missed surrounding power lines.

Glendale Fire

Two people were on the plane and escaped without injury.

Glendale officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.