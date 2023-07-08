Watch Now
Two hurt in house fire near 51st and Olive avenues in Glendale

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Saturday
Two people are hurt after a house fire sparked Saturday morning near 51st and Olive Avenues in Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ — Two people are hurt after a house fire sparked Saturday morning in Glendale.

Glendale fire officials say it started near 51st and Olive Avenues.

Two people were hurt in the fire. It's not clear how severe their injuries are, but one of the two was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly upgraded to second alarm to allow fire officials to rotate crews battling the blaze.

No firefighters have been hurt. The home is being considered a "total loss."

The cause of the fire is not yet known, it is under investigation.

