The Prom Closet offers formal dresses and suits to students for free

GLENDALE, AZ — Meeting the formal expectations of a student’s prom night can be an expensive endeavor for many, but one local organization is hoping to make it more attainable.

The Prom Closet in Glendale offers dresses, suits, tuxedos, purses, shoes, and accessories to help make prom night one to remember.

This year, students can pick out their outfits from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29-30 and again on April 5-6.

The store is located at the System of Care Campus at 7677 W. Bethany Home Rd., but the store is open to anyone who needs a prom outfit - you'll just need to provide your name and school. There are no financial requirements, restrictions, or other stipulations to be met, according to The Prom Closet.

Most of the garments and accessories are gently used, while others are brand new, with the tags still on them. All of the items are offered to students at no charge.

Students have an opportunity to get a volunteer personal shopper to help them pick out what they want, while volunteer cleaners and tailors are also on-site to help ensure a perfect fit.

More than a decade ago, the prom closet started with fewer than five dressing rooms, and now there are more than a dozen. Last year, The Prom Closet said it served about 650 students.

If you’re interested in donating, multiple places around the Valley take drop-offs.