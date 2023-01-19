"The Bus" surprises Valley fans with Super Bowl tickets

Super Bowl LVII is just weeks away and a few lucky Valley fans were gifted tickets Wednesday.

Legendary NFL Running Back Jerome Bettis was in Glendale to give out two pairs of tickets to the big game, with the help of Super Bowl sponsors PepsiCo and Frito-Lay.

"The Bus" who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled up to a Walmart and surprised shoppers.

"To be able to come back in the community where everything is happening, where everything is taking place, and to be able to provide an experience like this it just makes everything worthwhile," said Bettis.

ABC15 caught up with those lucky winner who say the big game will be their first NFL experience.