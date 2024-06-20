Watch Now
Teenager hurt in shooting near 67th and Peoria avenues overnight

A large area of a retail center was blocked off during the investigation
Glendale Police Department officials say a 17-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight near 67th and Peoria avenues.
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police Department officials say a 17-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight near 67th and Peoria avenues.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a large commercial area blocked off by police tape as police worked to investigate the scene early Thursday morning.

It's not yet known what led to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified, but police say the victim, a 17-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are working to gather more information and the investigation is ongoing.

