Road rage shooting under investigation near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road

Intersection shut down due to investigation Monday morning
67th Avenue and Camelback Road shooting
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Monday near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Glendale police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The suspected shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

As part of the investigation, detectives learned the drivers were traveling eastbound on Camelback Road. Officials say when the cars came to a stop at 67th Avenue the driver of a silver pickup truck, that was hauling a trailer, got out of his truck and confronted the driver of a smaller tan pickup truck. A confrontation occurred at the tan's truck driver's side window.

During the confrontation, detectives believe the driver of the tan truck pulled out a weapon and fired a single shot, striking the other driver.

An investigation remains ongoing.

