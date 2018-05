GLENDALE, AZ - Families will be forced to move as Glendale prepares to expand its city operations complex near 67th and Glendale avenues.

The city purchased the Lazy J Trailer Lodge in 2005 as part of a long-term development plan.

At the time, 37 trailers were on the property. City officials said they expected all residents to move out within a few years but that didn’t happen. Twelve families are still living on the property.

“My parents are elderly people, and it’s like, where are they going to go?” Socorro Carbajal told ABC15 on Saturday.

Residents pay $288-$388 in lot fees — utilities included — to the city on a month-to-month basis.

Glendale, as the landlord, is required to give residents at least 180 days notice to vacate.

“I think it’s way past time to start engaging with those families to try and connect them to other resources,” Vice Mayor Lauren Tolmachoff said during a council workshop last month.

As early as 2021, the city hopes to begin construction on a parking and storage facility on the Lazy J property.

Councilmember Bart Turner said his concern with the property and the families living there highlights the need for affordable housing in the area.

“These people are only one step away from homelessness, and I certainly do not want the city of Glendale to be that step,” he said.

City officials said they will begin working with residents and offering any resources available.