Police release video from deadly shooting involving Glendale officers

GLENDALE, AZ — A new video released on Friday shows what happened before police shot and killed an unarmed man in November.

As ABC15 previously reported on November 3, Glendale police said they shot Jose Cortez, 26, after he charged at them and reached toward the small of his back.

Police said Cortez was yelling and hitting cars when they were called to the scene. He was not armed when he was shot. However, police did locate a hatchet near some of the vehicles that were damaged.

Still, Cortez's family told ABC15 more could have been done to keep from killing him.

Police said they tried to stop Cortez with a Taser but when that didn't work, they opened fire.

Cortez can be heard in the video asking police to shoot him.

According to Glendale police, there are two separate reviews of an officer involved-shooting: an internal review and a criminal review.

Once those individual reports are finalized, those reports will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) for further review.