Man shot by Glendale police near 63rd and Missouri avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating after Glendale police shot a man Wednesday near 63rd and Maryland avenues.

Just after midnight, Glendale police officers responded to the area for reports of a “person acting erratic and physically hitting cars.”

When officers arrived they located the person and saw him get into a vehicle and leave the scene.

As the man was leaving he swerved at a patrol vehicle with an officer inside and hit the car, according to Glendale PD.

The man then continued driving away and was followed to the area of 62nd Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

When officers caught up to him there was some sort of confrontation between the suspect and officers and he was shot by Glendale police.

Glendale police officials have not detailed what the altercation was or what prompted their officers to fire their weapon. They have also not said how many shots were fired or if they believed the person to have a weapon.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

No officers were hurt.

An investigation remains ongoing.