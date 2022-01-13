Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Person with gun prompts lockdown at Copper Canyon High School in Glendale

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Glendale Police
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 15:58:38-05

GLENDALE, AZ — A lockdown is in place at Copper Canyon High School in Glendale after a person with a gun was reported on campus.

On Thursday afternoon, Glendale police say a school resource officer working at the school near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road received information that a person was on campus who was not a student.

The person was brought to the office and a fight occurred. Police did not clarify if it was a physical or verbal altercation.

During the incident, the suspect was detained and a gun was located.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and school staff and officers are working to check every classroom.

Police say there is no other information to believe any additional suspects are involved.

An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football after loss to Seahawks