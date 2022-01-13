Person with gun prompts lockdown at Copper Canyon High School in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A lockdown is in place at Copper Canyon High School in Glendale after a person with a gun was reported on campus.

On Thursday afternoon, Glendale police say a school resource officer working at the school near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road received information that a person was on campus who was not a student.

The person was brought to the office and a fight occurred. Police did not clarify if it was a physical or verbal altercation.

During the incident, the suspect was detained and a gun was located.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and school staff and officers are working to check every classroom.

Police say there is no other information to believe any additional suspects are involved.

An investigation remains underway.