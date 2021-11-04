PD: Arrest made after man hurt in Glendale road rage shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — A woman accused of shooting a driver during a road-rage situation last month has been arrested.

Court documents say 27-year-old Jenee Anisah Mariaanne Pannell was taken into custody Wednesday night after her alleged involvement in the shooting near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

MCSO

Investigators determined the suspect fired a shot from a 9mm handgun after a verbal argument with another driver while they were sitting at a traffic light.

When the light turned green, the other driver reportedly started to drift into Pannell’s lane, prompting her to fire her weapon, police say.

The shot struck the driver in the head, causing life-threatening injuries. The victim’s girlfriend suffered minor injuries during the incident, and their 2-year-old child was not injured.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident, and officials were able to trace the vehicle and cell phone pings to Pannell.

She was booked into jail on four counts of aggravated assault, various weapons charges and endangerment.