GLENDALE, AZ — A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of a Glendale restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near 55th and Glendale avenues around 1 p.m.

Glendale police say the victim, only said to be a 17-year-old boy, was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has not been located and is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.