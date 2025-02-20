One-year-old boy taken to hospital after being found unconscious in bathtub in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a one-year-old boy was found unconscious in a bathtub.

On Thursday afternoon, Glendale fire and police were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a drowning.

Officials tell ABC15 the boy was left unattended in the bath for a short time and was found unconscious. He was taken to a hospital "alive" for treatment. His current condition hasn't been provided.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.