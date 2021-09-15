New leads in missing case of Alicia Navarro

GLENDALE, AZ — Wednesday marks two years since Alicia Navarro went missing and the non-profit working to help find her says there are new leads in the case.

The Glendale teen with autism was 14 when her family says she left her home and never returned.

Alicia's mom Jessica Nunez says her daughter left behind a note saying she would be back. Nunez says she believes her daughter was lured by an online predator.

A private investigator is now working on the case, alongside the nonprofit Project 25. Project 25 works to help find missing children who are believed to be victims of sex trafficking.

Kathleen Winn is the executive director of Project 25. She says her organization is taking a second look at the case and using special technology to dive deeper into who Alicia was connecting with before she disappeared.

"The information that was discovered in recent weeks was new leads and so I don't know if that gets us closer. We won't know until they follow up on those leads, but they have leads that they didn't have before so we're a little more hopeful than we were," said Winn.

Winn says there is a high probability that Navarro is a victim of sexual exploitation.

In Arizona, there are at least 342 missing children, Winn says, and a disproportionate amount are children of color.

