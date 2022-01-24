New COVID-19 testing site opens at State Farm Stadium as hospitals await peak.

GLENDALE, AZ — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at State Farm Stadium on Monday due to the rise in omicron cases across the Valley.

The drive-thru testing location opened on Monday in the same lot where we once saw COVID-19 vaccines being given nearly one year ago.

The company GENETWORx from Virginia has brought the Test Now and Go option to the Valley because they wanted to provide additional options for testing.

TESTING SITE: it looks like the parking lot at State Farm Stadium was turned into a #covid19 testing site this am



It is not run by state health officials, I’m told.



According to online booking, company called GENETWORx out of PA running the site. pic.twitter.com/IbQYvmbzyg — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) January 24, 2022

Officials with GENETWORx tell ABC15 that they have a satellite lab 20 minutes away in Phoenix so they can provide results in 12-24 hours at no cost with insurance or if eligible with state insurance.

To be eligible for the free Test Now and Go option, patients must have been exposed to COVID-19 or those who have symptoms. GENETWORx says those who choose the no-cost PCR testing via insurance bill will need to bring proof of insurance to the location.

Test Now and Go is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their site.

Meanwhile, test positivity remains high in Arizona, as 31-36% of tests are positive in the past week.

The state’s largest hospital network, Banner Health, says they still have not hit their peak in this omicron surge.

“Our forecasting models predict that hospitalizations from this most recent omicron surge will peak around mid-February,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel.

Bessel said 87% of ICU COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“Our ICUs remain busy,” said Bessel. "But, we are starting to see that shift of decreased severity of this COVID wave compared to previous COVID surges.”