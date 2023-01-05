Micro-homes hope to make big impact in Glendale

An effort to put micro-homes in one Valley community hopes to make a big difference.

For years, Family Promise has been able to take Valley families down on their luck, without a place to live and help get them back on their feet in about two months' time.

Starting with shelter - qualifying families have access to healthcare, food, money management and child care.

To qualify, you need to be drug and alcohol-free, and Family Promise only accept families.

Most of the facilities they operate are in part thanks to churches of various religions who provide the space.

After 60 days in the program, families can graduate to sustainable housing.

Every year, 300 Valley families are taken out of homelessness through Family Promise.

“We shelter in community, that is the biggest difference,” said Ted Taylor, Chief Executive Officer

Finding housing isn't getting any easier, especially for low-income families.

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition measures there are less than 40 affordable rental homes for every 100 low-income households.

So, with funding from the non-profit BHHS Legacy foundation, Family Promise has plans to put micro-homes near a church in Glendale, 60th Avenue and Rose Lane.

At 640 square feet, the six units are stacked in a way for there to be a communal space in the middle, near a basketball court.

Each one is priced at just over $100,000 — significantly less than an affordable housing development.

“In other words, we're creating new housing, and we have no competition from large developers because it's too small,” said Taylor.

Taylor feels the micro-homes may be disruptive to area developers because the land they want is only a half-acre by a religious institution.

The first micro-homes are hoped to be occupied this summer.