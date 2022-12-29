Michigan, TCU fans settling in ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale

PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see TCU and Michigan battle it out on the field.

Fans we talked to are excited to fill up the stadium and, of course, cheer on their favorite teams!

State Farm Stadium in Glendale could be seen being transformed Thursday, to get ready for the 52nd annual Fiesta Bowl.

Among the fans were Richard Esper and his wife Lisa. “I can’t wait to get inside,” Richard said.

This will be the Esper’s first game inside the stadium, where they'll be cheering on their Wolverines Saturday.

“Just excited about the big game,” said Richard.

They flew in from Michigan on Spirit Airlines without a hiccup, but they’re worried their son might not make it in time. They say he is a University of Michigan alumnus and is looking forward to flying to Arizona.

Now the Espers are worried he will get caught in the Southwest Airlines travel mess.

“Our son is coming in tomorrow from Orlando, and he’s on Southwest, so hopefully they all make it,” Richard added.

While the uncertainty is palpable, the Espers are staying focused on the Big Game.

“Two really good teams and they will probably go down to the wire,” added Richard.

The Espers are confident Michigan will come out on top.

Doug Shanks is also thinking about a win, but not for the blue. “Going for TCU,” Shanks said with confidence.

Shanks was a defensive end for TCU’s football team in 1999 and 2000.

“I came out with the LaDainian Tomlinson group,” Shanks told ABC15.

He flew in from Dallas and says he can’t wait to see this year’s team leave it all on the field.

“It’s going to be a dog fight. Michigan is going to underestimate us a little bit. We’re the smaller guy on the block, but I think this is a real special run those guys are having and came to cheer them on,” added the TCU fan.

Both families tell ABC15 they are ready to go to SoFi stadium, in California, for the National Championship game. That is, should their respective team win.

“I already have my tickets booked,” said Shanks.

Though regardless of what happens at the end of the fourth quarter, fans tell us it’s going to be memorable.

“Go horned frogs,” said Shanks.

“Go blue!” added the Esper’s.

Michigan and TCU fans can attend free pep rallies on Friday, December 30th, for fans at the Scottsdale Stadium.