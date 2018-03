GLENDALE, AZ - A 35-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot at his Glendale apartment.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Desert Garden Apartments near 135th and Glendale avenues around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to officials, the man told authorities that he woke up to the sound of gunshots before being hit by a bullet.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, an MCSO spokesperson said.

No suspects have been located and no additional information was immediately available.