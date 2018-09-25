Man shot during road rage incident in Glendale has warning for other drivers

"I don't know how it happened but he bumped the back of my vehicle and I had pulled over waiting for the guy to pull over with me but he kept going," said Romero.
Because the accident was minor, Romero chose not to pursue the car. Minutes later, that vehicle started following him.
"I told my wife not to look at him, I didn't know what was going on, he was driving crazy," said Romero.
Eventually, Romero pulled over, something to this day he greatly regrets.
"He put his hand out his window signaling me to go over there, I was like ok maybe he wants to give me his insurance information," said Romero who eventually got out and approached the car. "I didn't get a chance to say hello, how are you doing, he just started shooting."
Romero says the man fired off round after round as he tried to run away.
"That's when he saw me on the ground he got out of his vehicle, ran, got right in front of me and aimed the gun right at my face, I looked back and told the guy no don't do it," said Romero.
The suspect pulled the trigger but the gun didn't fire. The suspect escapes before the police arrived.
Doctors miraculously saved Romero's life, a life that is now drastically different. Romero is now coming forward with a warning he's now delivering to others.
"Your life is more valuable than you think, it's not worth it, don't get out of the car, don't start an argument, call the police, wait for them to get there," said Romero.
Romero is still recovering from being shot multiple times. He still needs to undergo surgery to remove fragments that cause continued pain. If you would like to donate to his medical costs, click here.
Glendale Police say they are still investigating this incident and suspect is still at large.
They were able to collect bullet casings from the scene for ballistics testing.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Glendale investigators.