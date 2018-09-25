Man shot during road rage incident in Glendale has warning for other drivers

GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot following a possible road rage incident back in April.

The incident happened near 55th Avenue and Colter Street. As officers arrived, they located a man shot multiple times.

That victim is speaking out for the first time since he nearly lost his life.

"I feel like I'm not a man, I can't do the average things that I used to do for my kids," said Felipe Romero.

23-year-old Romero has to use a walker to get around, bullet fragments remain embedded in his body.

"I have to have my wife help me, I have to have my wife do things that I should be doing for myself, tie my shoes, get up in the morning, it's hard, it's really hard," said Romero.

It's hard to believe Romero is still alive.

Back in April while driving to get food with his family, a man driving a lime green dodge charger rear-ended his SUV along Indian School Road.

"I don't know how it happened but he bumped the back of my vehicle and I had pulled over waiting for the guy to pull over with me but he kept going," said Romero.

Because the accident was minor, Romero chose not to pursue the car. Minutes later, that vehicle started following him.

"I told my wife not to look at him, I didn't know what was going on, he was driving crazy," said Romero.

Eventually, Romero pulled over, something to this day he greatly regrets.

"He put his hand out his window signaling me to go over there, I was like ok maybe he wants to give me his insurance information," said Romero who eventually got out and approached the car. "I didn't get a chance to say hello, how are you doing, he just started shooting."

Romero says the man fired off round after round as he tried to run away.

"That's when he saw me on the ground he got out of his vehicle, ran, got right in front of me and aimed the gun right at my face, I looked back and told the guy no don't do it," said Romero.

The suspect pulled the trigger but the gun didn't fire. The suspect escapes before the police arrived.

Doctors miraculously saved Romero's life, a life that is now drastically different. Romero is now coming forward with a warning he's now delivering to others.

"Your life is more valuable than you think, it's not worth it, don't get out of the car, don't start an argument, call the police, wait for them to get there," said Romero.

Romero is still recovering from being shot multiple times. He still needs to undergo surgery to remove fragments that cause continued pain. If you would like to donate to his medical costs, click here.

Glendale Police say they are still investigating this incident and suspect is still at large.

They were able to collect bullet casings from the scene for ballistics testing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Glendale investigators.