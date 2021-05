GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Glendale police officers near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Glendale PD says officers responded to a gas station Sunday for reports of a man with a gun threatening a clerk.

Officers were able to locate the man and engaged in a shooting.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was struck and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to learn more information.