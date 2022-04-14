Man dead, officer hospitalized after Glendale shooting incident

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police were involved in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near 59th and Olive avenues.

According to Glendale police, officers were called out to the area around 2 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.

A SWAT team was called to the area after reports of an armed subject inside a residence.

Police say after hours of negotiations, later in the afternoon shots were fired at the scene and the armed person involved has died. Police say an officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but it's unclear if the officer was shot or suffered from separate injuries.

No other details on the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest on this developing situation.