Man arrested after French bulldog stolen from Glendale owner, dog returned safe

GLENDALE, AZ — A French Bulldog has been returned to his owner after he was stolen from his owner in Glendale.

On October 5, 10-month-old Niño was stolen from his owner while out for a walk near 59th and Maryland avenues. According to the owner, the dog is valued at about $4,000.

The owner, a woman, was left with minor injuries after a man grabbed Niño and took off in a dark blue Chevy Equinox.

On October 26, the Glendale Police Department was notified by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Intelligence Unit that a man, identified as Eduardo Adrian Hidalgo-Mendez, made a video call to an inmate where they discussed the stolen dog, according to court documents.

At one point Hidalgo-Mendez pointed the video to the dog, identified as Niño, in his backseat. It was later discovered that Hidalgo-Mendez owned a blue Chevy Equinox, as identified by the owner of the dog as the suspected vehicle.

Hidalgo-Mendez was located and taken into custody.

Niño was also located and returned to his owners.

Hidalgo-Mendez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges including, robbery, theft for stealing a dog valued between $3,000 and $4,000, and trafficking in stolen property for planning to sell the dog.