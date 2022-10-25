French Bulldog stolen from Glendale home park, police looking for two suspects

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are asking for the community's help in finding Niño, a French Bulldog that was stolen two weeks ago from a Glendale neighborhood.

Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. near 59th and Maryland avenues on October 5.

A woman was walking Niño when she was approached by a man who made comments about her dog and the cost of the breed.

Police say, at one point the man physically fought with the woman.

The woman tried wrapping the least around her arm, to prevent the man from taking Niño, but was unsuccessful.

The physical fight became so severe that the woman lost grip of the leash and the man managed to get away with Niño, according to police.

The woman told police the man also had a female passenger in the vehicle when he took off.

Police say the two were last seen in a dark blue Chevy Equinox.

Officials say both individuals are facing several felony charges as the dog has a value of more than $4,000.