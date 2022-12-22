Longtime Glendale Police Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman dies after years-long battle with cancer

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police Department has announced the death of a lieutenant who battled cancer for several years.

Lt. Jason Zimmerman, 45, died Wednesday, leaving behind a wife and son, the department announced.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and continued working as a Glendale lieutenant until he retired in 2019.

Congratulations Lt. Jason Zimmerman on your retirement! Thank you for 19 years of dedicated service and the legacy you leave behind. We wish you good health and we send all our love to you and your family #BeKind pic.twitter.com/NAmZ25RIKC — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) December 19, 2019

He was first hired by Glendale Police Department in 2000 and held numerous positions within the department in his nearly two-decade career.

Zimmerman also reportedly served in the United States Army from 1997-2000.

Earlier this month, Glendale police held a parade procession in front of his home to show their gratitude and support.

Earlier this week, Glendale Fire Department announced the passing of a firefighter. Mark Fowl, who joined Glendale Fire Department in 2002, was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.