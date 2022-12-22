Watch Now
Longtime Glendale Police Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman dies after years-long battle with cancer

Jason Zimmerman joined Glendale PD in 2000
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 22, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police Department has announced the death of a lieutenant who battled cancer for several years.

Lt. Jason Zimmerman, 45, died Wednesday, leaving behind a wife and son, the department announced.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and continued working as a Glendale lieutenant until he retired in 2019.

He was first hired by Glendale Police Department in 2000 and held numerous positions within the department in his nearly two-decade career.

Zimmerman also reportedly served in the United States Army from 1997-2000.

Earlier this month, Glendale police held a parade procession in front of his home to show their gratitude and support.

Earlier this week, Glendale Fire Department announced the passing of a firefighter. Mark Fowl, who joined Glendale Fire Department in 2002, was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.

