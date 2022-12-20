Glendale firefighter loses cancer battle after 20 years with department

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale firefighter has lost his battle with cancer, the Phoenix Fire Department announced Monday.

Mark Fowl, who joined Glendale Fire Department in 2002, was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.

Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters of @GlendaleFire. Rest in peace Firefighter Fowl. We thank you and your family for your service and sacrifice ♥️ pic.twitter.com/D6wkA1porN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) December 20, 2022

He “fought with everything he had to survive,” Phoenix Fire Department said.

Fowl leaves behind a wife and two children, who “were a constant source of strength and love as he battled the unforgiving disease.”

Further information about Fowl's passing was not immediately available.