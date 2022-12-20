Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Glendale firefighter loses cancer battle after 20 years with department

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021
Glendale Fire's Mark Fowl, who joined the force in 2002, lost his cancer battle, the department says.
Mark Fowl Glendale Fire
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:32:54-05

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale firefighter has lost his battle with cancer, the Phoenix Fire Department announced Monday.

Mark Fowl, who joined Glendale Fire Department in 2002, was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021.

He “fought with everything he had to survive,” Phoenix Fire Department said.

Fowl leaves behind a wife and two children, who “were a constant source of strength and love as he battled the unforgiving disease.”

Further information about Fowl's passing was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!