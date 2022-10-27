Jake Paul and Anderson Silva hype fans during public workout ahead of Saturday's fight

GLENDALE, AZ — Preparing for the main event. It's fight week in the Valley with a big-time boxing match about to take center stage at Westgate in Glendale.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva held public workouts Wednesday.

The weekend fight is about more than just what happens inside the ring.

Fans from all over the Valley, and elsewhere, showed up to see their favorite fighters work out.

"This feels unreal. I still can't believe I went to a press conference. It all feels so surreal to me,” said Jennaatt Alomrani, whose top pick is Jake Paul. And, he did not disappoint.

The famous YouTuber entered the area outside Desert Diamond Arena on a horse.

"I am always doing something different. I just had this vision of me riding in on a horse and I have the problem bot and the better bot,” said Paul.

Fighter after fighter trained, in front of fans, to help get ready for Saturday's event.

The big ticket is Paul against Anderson Silva.

"I have been doing this all my life. I just take my focus and my… do my best for the fans, myself, and my team,” said Silva.

Silva, like the fans, said the energy was everything.

"Amazing! Amazing vibe. Every single fan comes to watch us, see the training and it is so special,” added Silva.

Special was the word Ray Saucedo used after one fighter signed an autograph for him.

"This is awesome. I am from San Diego, California. I just moved to Buckeye which is out in the middle of nowhere. To see this in the desert? It's amazing sir. It's amazing right now,” said Saucedo.

Aside from the fight between Paul and Silva, there are others who help make up a lengthy fight card for fans, who businesses expect will create heavy foot traffic for them.

"It's going to be crazy. There will be a lot of people coming in. Business is going to be booming all around here,” said Bar Louie Manager John Stavich.

Stavich expects Saturday to be one of his busier days in a while.

As for Paul, he says he plans to win by knocking out Silva in fewer than five rounds.

We told him to expect a tweet from fans, and even us, if that does not happen.

"You won't be tweeting me. You won't be tweeting me then. I got you. I am going to make it happen,” added Paul.

