In high temperatures, Glendale apartment residents say they're without A/C

GLENDALE — It's that time of year when air conditioning can be your best friend to escape the heat. As we close in on a historic stretch of days above 110 degrees, some folks are living without it.

“Wednesday, the heat in our apartment was unbearable,” said Minnie Garcia who has lived in the complex for years.

Residents tell ABC15 the air conditioning in the Maryland West Apartments in Glendale went out Wednesday, sending temperatures inside skyrocketing into the 80s and 90s.

“It’s been a nightmare in here,” one resident said.

Tenants say they complained to management who a day later installed a temporary fix, but people who live here say it’s not enough.

“We can’t even cook. We can’t even do anything at home because as soon as you turn on the stove to cook it turns to 95 degrees inside,” Razije Mukata.

The city of Glendale rental code requires landlords to provide an air conditioning system that keeps apartment temperatures no higher than 82 degrees.

Arizona state law gives tenants the right to fix the system themselves after five to 10 days and deduct the cost from rent.

“I can’t really sleep in this right now,” Jose told ABC15. “I’ve been taking cold showers to try to feel refreshed.”

Since the A/C went out, some residents have bought fans or window units out of their own pockets. Others have been left waiting, hoping for a permanent fix.

“We don’t have all the money to just go buy stuff when the property is not providing anything,” one resident said.

“This is ridiculous. I’ve already spent money from my pocket. I bought three air conditioners,” said another.

As the dog days of July drag on, relaxing at home isn’t an option for families here.

“I feel bad for those kids,” Lorena Rodriguez said. “It’s not fair.”

“Right now we just take my daughter and go for a ride in the car,” Mukata said. “At least there is A/C or we take her to the mall until late at night to stay cool.”

ABC15 reached out to the apartment complex’s management, but so far has not gotten a response.