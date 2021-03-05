Menu

Home and Landscape show kicks off at State Farm Stadium

The Maricopa Home and Landscape Show kicks off at State Farm Stadium Friday.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 05, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — The Maricopa Home and Landscape Show kicks off at State Farm Stadium Friday.

For 28 years, the Home Show has featured a variety of small businesses and home improvement companies offering ideas to freshen up your home for spring.

This year’s event is held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Face masks are required, and all vendors will receive a health screening and have their temperature checked at the door.

The show says they are operating on reduced capacity and the aisles will be widened to make sure guests can stay physically distanced from one another. Hours of operation are also reduced to allow more time for sanitization.

The show is open Friday, March 5 - Sunday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission for adults is $5 and $2 for children. You can also sign up for discounted tickets.

For more information, click here.

