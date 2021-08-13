Glendale's transportation team works to mitigate game day traffic

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is gearing up for busy days ahead at State Farm Stadium as football season gets underway for the Arizona Cardinals.

Allan Galicia is the transportation systems administrator for the city of Glendale. He says on game day, members of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety monitor vehicles from the city's traffic control center. He says DPS will be ready at a moment's notice to clear fender-benders or stalled vehicles on the freeway so drivers aren't held up.

Galicia says if you have a ticket to the game, don't rely on your phone's GPS to get you there. He says once you buy your ticket, you'll be given a specific map showing you which streets you need to turn on once you're near the stadium.

"The best and the quickest way to get to your lot is follow those directions in your parking permit," he said.

Parking lots are open four hours before kick-off. He says if you get there the first two hours they open, you shouldn't have any problems. The last two hours are when you'll see delays.

He also wants to remind fans to be patient and follow directions.

"We do want the people visiting Glendale to have the best experience possible in safety and efficiency," Galicia said. "Traffic is their first experience and the last thing they'll remember is getting home."