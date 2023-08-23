Glendale VAI resort project will not go to public vote

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to strike down a June contract amendment with the owner of VAI Resort, instead of putting the decision to a referendum.

The council's decision essentially leads to the same result a "no" vote in the referendum would have had.

The vote was never about whether the project will move forward, but, rather, an amended contract with VAI.

The project for the billion-dollar resort in the West Valley was first approved by the city council back in 2020.

At the time, the land was owned by Epic Resorts. It was then purchased by VAI, the company that is now building the resort and Mattel Adventure Park on the site.

"I supported the VAI project in 2020, I support the VAI project in 2023," said Glendale Vice Mayor Joyce Clark. "This is a good project. This will deliver many, many sales tax dollars to the general fund of this city that will be used for all kinds of projects, from parks and libraries to public safety and transportation, you name it."

In June, both the city and VAI agreed to amend that original contract due to those ownership changes. That new contract was struck down at a public meeting Tuesday night.

Glendale city officials said the project is expected to bring tax revenue and jobs to the West Valley.

"A lot of people will come here to vacation, where, in the past, they might have gone to California," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. "This is an opportunity that we get to showcase our city, we get a chance to raise the boats, or high tide rises all boats. That's what's going to happen here. We have a great opportunity to make the city better and really showcase it."

That doesn't mean everyone in that part of the Valley feels that way though.

West Phoenix resident Kevin Smith spoke at Tuesday night's meeting about some of the concerns he claims voters near the project's site have.

"The folks that I spoke to had various issues with the project, from giving the tax break to a luxury resort, to the water usage, to noise caused by the potential 100 live events per year," said Smith.

Worker Power Institute, an Arizona nonprofit that previously worked against the proposed Coyotes arena in Tempe, wanted the public to have the final say on tax incentives being provided to the VAI Resort development by placing the project on the ballot.

The group sent out this statement in response to Tuesday night's city council vote:

"Today, Glendale City Council repealed their June 13th decision to approve a new development agreement for the VAI Resort project. Worker Power Institute canvassers spoke with thousands of Glendale voters who expressed numerous concerns over the 25-year property tax breaks and significant changes in the updated development agreement. One of these changes, the open-air amphitheater with over 100 live events per year, greatly worried Glendale residents due to the traffic and noise such a venue would bring. Our understanding is that today’s vote to repeal the new development agreement would alleviate this particular concern as the open-air amphitheater is no longer covered. While residents still have many concerns surrounding the project, we feel tonight was a good first step."

ABC15 has reached out to VAI Resort representatives for a comment on Tuesday night's decision.