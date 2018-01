GLENDALE, AZ - Twins who were born in two different years are ringing in the new year with a first birthday celebration. Everett and Sawyer Shay were born at the end of 2016 and the start of 2017.

Sawyer was born on Dec. 31, 2016 10 minutes before his brother, who was born on Jan. 1, 2017. So, not only do these twins have different birth dates, but also different birth years.

“I didn’t realize how big of a story it was going to be because I was just thinking — you know, like ‘Give me some ibuprofen so I don’t feel the pain anymore,'” mother Holly Shay said.

Over the last 12 months, parents Brandon and Holly Shay say the boys' individual personalities have become more apparent.

“Their personalities actually came out really soon,” Brandon Shay said. “I would say within a couple months of their birth. They were already showing, you know, night and day difference.”

The Shays' say their 5-year-old Charlotte has also been a huge help; growing into her role as big sister.

The parents are not shy about the fact that this has all been a challenging last year, but they tell ABC15 that they have really developed a system that is all their own.

“We’ve been through good times and trying times and very hard times,” Brandon Shay said. “We’re just very blessed. We made it through the year and we’re thankful for that."