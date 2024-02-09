Glendale 'street preacher' who was shot has been released from the hospital

GLENDALE, AZ — A man who was shot while "street preaching" in Glendale has been released from the hospital after more than two months of recovery.

During an evening in February, 26-year-old Hans Schmidt was preaching for a church outside when someone shot him at the intersection of 51st and Peoria avenues.

Family confirmed Friday that Schmidt has been released from the hospital and was able to return to his church recently.

Glendale police say they still haven't found the person who shot him.

A video released by Glendale police shows Schmidt at the corner of the intersection when he falls to his knees as traffic continues through the area.

Pastor shot in Glendale

Glendale PD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

Victory Chapel First Phoenix has set up a fundraiser for Schmidt's family, click here if you would like to donate.