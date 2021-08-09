Watch
Glendale police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Glendale Police Department
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 09, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — A community is mourning after a Glendale police officer lost his battle with COVID-19.

Officer Lonnie Durham died on August 2 due to COVID-19 complications, the department said in a release on Monday.

Durham served the Glendale Police Department for more than a decade that included a family legacy at the department, with his father, Sgt. Mark Durham and his brother, Detective Brent Durham.

The department said Durham was awarded both a “Medal of Valor” and a “Lifesaving Award" during his time with GPD.

"Officer Durham treated everyone with respect and dignity and his loss leaves a hole not only in the department but in all of our hearts," the release said.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

"As a department we are supporting Officer Durham’s family in any way we can. Through our shock and sadness we continue to serve our community. His loss is not only a loss for those of us who worked alongside him, but it’s a loss for the community as a whole," the department added.

A memorial page has been created in his honor.

