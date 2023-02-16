Glendale police make arrest months after November murder

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say they have arrested a man accused of murdering an auto shop owner last November.

Police say 30-year-old Daravon Sueing is in custody in connection with the murder of 57-year-old Reydesel "Ray" Parra, the owner of Ray's European Garage in Phoenix.

Just after 10 p.m. on November 20, Glendale police got a call of a shooting near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot along with a man screaming.

Officers arrived and found Parra near an apartment stairwell with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Sueing was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked on one count of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

Police did not immediately provide more information on how the suspect and victim were related, or what led to the killing.