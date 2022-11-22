Glendale PD searching for killer after man was shot and killed Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for a killer after a 55-year-old Phoenix business owner was shot and killed Sunday.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues.

A 911 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a gunshot.

When officers arrived they found a male victim near an apartment stairwell with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Glendale Police Department has identified him as Reydesel "Ray" Parra who owns Ray’s European Garage in Phoenix.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying any suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.