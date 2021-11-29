Glendale PD: Woman sought after firing multiple shots at man, flees in vehicle

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say a woman is sought after she shot at a man multiple times and fled in a vehicle in Glendale Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a report of a shooting.

Officers located a man who was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was reported as a woman who fired multiple rounds at the victim and fled in a vehicle, police say.

It is currently unknown what the relationship is between the shooter and the victim.

No other information was provided.

An investigation is underway.