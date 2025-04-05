Glendale PD: Missing 7-month-old boy found safe

GLENDALE, AZ — UPDATE: Glendale PD officials say the boy has been found safe. He was reportedly with his biological father (the man in the photo) who does not have custodial rights. Police say the man is facing a charge of custodial interference. His name was not released.

No other details have been provided.

——————

Glendale police are searching for a 7-month-old boy who was last seen two days ago.

Authorities say Khylin Magee was seen in the area of 55th Avenue and Camelback Road on April 2.

Investigators believe he may be with the man seen in the photo below.

No further details have been provided.

If you see the child or the man, who was not identified, you're urged to call 911 or 623-930-3000.