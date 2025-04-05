Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Glendale PD: Missing 7-month-old boy found safe

Khylin Magee was seen in the area of 55th Avenue and Camelback Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Khylina missing baby
Posted
and last updated

GLENDALE, AZ — UPDATE: Glendale PD officials say the boy has been found safe. He was reportedly with his biological father (the man in the photo) who does not have custodial rights. Police say the man is facing a charge of custodial interference. His name was not released.

No other details have been provided.

——————
Glendale police are searching for a 7-month-old boy who was last seen two days ago.

Authorities say Khylin Magee was seen in the area of 55th Avenue and Camelback Road on April 2.

Investigators believe he may be with the man seen in the photo below.

No further details have been provided.

If you see the child or the man, who was not identified, you're urged to call 911 or 623-930-3000.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen