Glendale PD: Man followed victim home before apparent road rage shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after following another man home and shooting him during an apparent road rage situation.

Adam Scott Deslk was arrested Tuesday on charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm after the incident on Oct. 20.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call near 63rd and Peoria avenues around 3:30 p.m. A man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim didn’t know why Delk followed him home, but said it may have involved an incident on a roadway.

The victim and his son reportedly approached Delk after he parked across the street from their home. Delk then reportedly shot at the victim and drove away.

Police say detectives later identified Delk as the suspect and found the firearm at a pawn shop days later.