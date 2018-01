GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale police say a child death under investigation is now believed to be due to medical conditions.

According to the Glendale Police Department, just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a home near 71st and Northern avenues for a report of a 1-and-a-half-year-old child who was not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials originally said the incident was under investigation but later said the cause of the child's death did not appear to be suspicious or foul play.