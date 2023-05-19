Glendale, firefighters association reach agreement covering cancer claims

GLENDALE, AZ — A first-of-its-kind agreement has been reached in the City of Glendale to make sure firefighters’ line-of-duty cancer claims are accepted.

On Thursday, the City of Glendale announced that, in the joint agreement with the Glendale Chapter of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association Local 493, it will cover claims if a third party denies them.

You can read the full agreement here.

"This is truly a historic moment for our city and our firefighters. Cancer caused by our job is an epidemic among firefighters,” said President of the Glendale Chapter of the United Phoenix Firefighters Local 493 Arick O’Hara said in a press release. “The city has made the courageous choice by guaranteeing firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer in the line of duty will have the insurance coverage needed."

The city says Glendale has received four claims since 2019. Two of those claims were settled with families and two others were accepted following a third-party denial.

City Manager Kevin Phelps said, "It has been the priority and policy of my office and our City Council to review all presumptive cancer claims that have been denied and to set things right for these firefighters who have dedicated their lives to protecting Glendale.”

RELATED STORIES:

