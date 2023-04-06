Hundreds of first responders rally to support Goodyear firefighter battling cancer

"We're here to send a strong message to CopperPoint. They must stop hiding behind loopholes and the law,” said Don Jongewaard, President of Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona President.

On Wednesday, hundreds of first responders and their families gathered from across the country to support Goodyear firefighter, Gilbert Aguirre.

Maverick Gamez works as a Goodyear firefighter with Aguirre. He came to the rally outside CooperPoint Insurance Company with his newborn son.

“We know he has our back,” Gamez said. “It's a small token of what we can do to be out here and support him."

The rally down 3rd Street recognized Aguirre and his eight-year battle with chronic myeloid leukemia. His doctors say the cancer is from working as a firefighter.

“You have to deal with this, something that should've been covered from the very beginning," said Aguirre.

CopperPoint, his insurance company, denied his worker compensation claims saying he can't prove he got cancer while on the job.

While Aguirre is cancer-free, his family is bankrupt. They’re now forced to pay $15,000 a month in prescription drugs and Aguirre is still working as a firefighter. "I probably would retire if I had that opportunity and be able to just spend the time with my family,” he explained.

Nothing is more valuable for the Aguirre Family. Tiffanie Aguirre, Gilbert’s wife teary-eyed said, “He was so proud of his dad.”

The Aguirres just lost their 17-year-old son, Gabe, this year. He would have graduated in May.

“He was very proud. He thought about being a firefighter himself because of all he's seen his dad do,” Tiffanie said.

“Now more than ever, I have to make sure I provide and take care of my family,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre's team argues the lower courts made a mistake in his initial case. They believe the current law covers all forms of leukemia.

CopperPoint sent the following statement to ABC15 in response to Wednesday’s rally:

CopperPoint has been a proud member of this community for nearly a century, serving Arizona employers and workers who become sick or injured on the job. We must thoroughly review and investigate every workers’ compensation claim on its own merits and make coverage decisions in accordance with all relevant Arizona law. To date, CopperPoint has paid over $59 million dollars in benefits to first responders, including for cancer-related claims.

Claims that are disputed are sometimes adjudicated by the courts, as is the case with Mr. Aguirre and his appeal. While we cannot discuss the particulars of this pending legal matter and complex legal issues Mr. Aguirre has raised, CopperPoint will respect the will of the courts.

CopperPoint will continue to pay all valid claims, and remains committed to Arizona and the Arizona employers and workers we serve.

The final hearing on Aguirre's case is set for April 11 through the Arizona Appeals Court.