Glendale Fire Department captain dies after battling occupational cancer

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Fire Department is mourning the loss of a captain who battled occupational cancer.

Officials say Captain Kevin Thompson fought a “long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma,” and died early Tuesday morning.

“This line-of-duty occupational cancer death hits home for all of us across the Valley and throughout the fire service, reminding us of the risks that remain long after the call is over,” the department said on Facebook.

Information about memorial services has not yet been released.

