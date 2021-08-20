Glendale FD: 2-year-old girl pulled from backyard pool, taken to hospital

GLENDALE, AZ — A 2-year-old was pulled from a pool in Glendale Friday morning, fire officials say.

The incident occurred near 59th and Northern avenues around 9 a.m.

According to the investigation, the 2-year-old was sitting at the table eating breakfast and slipped away while her father was still cooking. It’s estimated the child was gone for a few minutes before she was discovered in the water.

Officials say the young girl was pulled from the backyard pool by her dad, and was awake and breathing when emergency crews arrived. She was taken to the hospital for further examination.

The door had reportedly been propped open and no fence was built around the pool. Officials say the family was staying at the home with grandparents.

The child's current condition is not known.