Glendale bars and restaurants prepare for more customers this football season

GLENDALE, AZ — Local bars and restaurants surrounding State Farm Stadium are looking forward to seeing more customers this football season now that more fans are allowed in the stands.

“We were really slow last year during COVID and everything,” said Cecilia Hunter, a bartender at State 48 Brewery inside Westgate Entertainment District. “It was definitely rough, but we all got through it and we’re happy that it’s better now and we’re happy to have football back.”

Over 30 restaurants and bars are within the Westgate Entertainment District and Karli Adam with Salt Entertainment group says more are on the way.

“We have some new concepts. Cupbop Korean just opened. We also have a new Five Guys as well,” she said. “We’re hoping to have some coming soon tenants that we’re hoping to announce soon.”

She says this year’s focus is bringing more people directly into the businesses. If you’re part of a fan club, or just a big fan, you can even rent out restaurant space for your own private party.

The city of Glendale says they see at least 60,000 people at the stadium on game day, and that doesn’t account for all of the fans without a ticket who go to surrounding bars to watch it.