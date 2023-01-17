Five injured, including child, after Glendale crash near 49th Avenue and Olive

Five people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Glendale Tuesday.
At about 12 pm, emergency crews were called to the area of 49th Avenue and Olive for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police say one vehicle was traveling westbound on Olive when it struck another vehicle crossing Olive southbound.
Video from a news helicopter showed one of the vehicles sitting on the wall of a residence.
There was a total of seven occupants between both vehicles.
A child and four adults had to be taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.