Fans say there's no 'Bad Blood' despite rideshare issues at Taylor Swift's Valley concert

It was a sold-out concert that stunned Arizonans.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour left its mark at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but the traffic bottleneck that followed also left many unable to get out of there swiftly.

Rideshare drivers and concertgoers tell us the concert was amazing, but what happened after quickly became a nightmare.

"It was just the best concert I have ever been to," said Whitney Ruybalid, who flew in from Brooklyn, NY to go to the concert with friends.

"Went through every spectrum of the human emotion. We cried. We laughed. We sang. We screamed. We danced for three-plus hours," she said with an ear-to-ear smile.

However, that high wore off fast the second she realized she couldn't book a rideshare to leave.

"And we kept refreshing the app. Over and over and over, probably for an hour and a half," she added.

So she started asking dozens of people for a ride. "None of that was successful," said Ruybalid.

Eventually, they flagged a couple who was on their way to get some Taylor Swift merchandise.

"I had bought a Taylor Swift shirt because I was cold, so I was like… I will give you my Taylor Swift shirt that I just paid some $50-something for, and we'll give you 60 bucks if you please take us home."

After some discussion, they agreed.

"So I took the literal shirt off my back to give to this woman," she added.

Rideshare drivers were also not immune to the chaos.

"It may take an hour or 90 minutes to even leave the parking lot. So you sit there, and you're stuck in traffic and not making any money. So yes, it's a very frustrating experience," said an Uber driver.

Given all closures over the weekend at State Farm Stadium, there was only one way into the stadium and one way out.

Luzdelia Caballero: What was the most that people offered you to take them from point A to point B, I mean, outside of the rideshare app?

Uber Driver: Somebody just wanted a 20-minute ride and they offered $200 cash. Now I didn't accept it because that's against the rules.

Ruybalid was one of them, who was offering cash to drivers leaving the stadium.

She ultimately had to give up her prized t-shirt and some cash to make it in time for her flight, but she says she would do it a million times over.

"No 'Bad Blood.' Taylor, we love you. Your concert was amazing," Ruybalid told ABC15.

ABC15 reached out to the City of Glendale about the chaos surrounding rideshares over the weekend.

The City of Glendale responded saying the city does not control rideshares during concerts. Glendale is already planning for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship next year, to ensure visitors have the best possible experience.

We also reached out to the Westgate Entertainment District about the Eras Tour’s impact on local restaurants.

Scott McIntire, owner of The Lola, gave the following statement:

As we expected, Taylor Swift was a massive hit, and we had a tremendous influx of traffic for two days. In anticipation of this event, most all the restaurants in Westgate had this weekend marked on the calendar. The Lola, known as a Taylor Swift Themed bar, expected to be slammed all weekend, and we for sure were. Our team was well prepared, and we believed we delivered an amazing weekend to all Swifties!