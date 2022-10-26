Family of teen shot and killed by Glendale PD continue to fight

GLENDALE, AZ — Family and friends of Juan Carlos Bojorquez are continuing to fight for answers in his death.

Bojorquez was shot by Glendale police during a stolen vehicle investigation in July.

"My nephew wasn't just killed; my nephew was murdered," says Maria Martinez, Juan Carlos' aunt.

Glendale police say when they approached the teen driver, he announced he had a gun inside the car and when they tried taking him into custody, a struggle broke out.

On Tuesday, police maintained hat Juan Carlos had reached toward where the gun was located.

That is something the family does not believe, which is why they took action in front of the Glendale City Council.

"The witness that was in the car, my other nephew, he's the one who said that they both had their hands up when the police shot him," says Martinez.

Juan Carlos' brother spoke during the Tuesday's city council meeting.

"He was not able to be given a fair trial… and he was cut short from his life," says Juan Carlos' brother.

Anna Hernandez, who's running for Legislative District 24 where Juan Carlos was killed, went over the families' demands.

"To ensure they get the full reports from Glendale PD around the incident, that they get all un-redacted body worn camera {video}," says Anna Hernandez, running for Legislative District 24.

Glendale police did release body camera footage from a K-9 officer on scene that day but, it only shows the moments after Juan Carlos was shot.

The family says they were never made aware of the video.

"They said there was no camera footage, yet then on Facebook, we seen the camera footage," says Martinez.

Juan Carlos' aunt says she also wants confiscated cell phones returned to witnesses.

"Whatever they say my nephew may or may not have done… at this point it doesn't matter because he's dead," says Martinez.

Buckeye PD is handling an independent investigation into the shooting.

ABC15 reached out to the department Tuesday and they tell us they can't reveal any specifics but, are currently finalizing reports to submit to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office