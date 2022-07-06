Watch Now
Glendale police involved in shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Police are on scene of a shooting near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 06, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — An investigation is underway after Glendale police were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a tweet by the Glendale Police Department.

Officials say that no officers were injured during this incident.

Aerial footage shows a car at an apartment complex that is blocked in by other vehicles, surrounded by crime scene tape.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

