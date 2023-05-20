Family of Glendale man killed in hit-and-run opposes plea deal

A judge sentenced the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash from 2021 to 4.5 years in prison after she reached a plea deal.

Quite some time has passed since ABC15 first sat down with Chris Owan's family.

"It is still hard to process. It feels surreal,” said Cassy Owan. "It's been 18 months to the day that he was hit and killed. Then, today, she was sentenced."

A judge sentenced Alexandra Mendez to 4.5 years in prison for driving a car into Chris on December 19, 2021, and leaving the scene.

Chris was riding his bike to work along Northern Avenue near Reems Road.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of manslaughter as part of the plea deal, but Mendez plead guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

"It's hard because, for us, there really is no resolution. Chris is not coming back no matter what she is charged with or however many [years] she serves,” said Chris’ sister, Caity Owan Hansen.

The family, a year and a half after Chris' death, knows they must support each other to find their own relief.

"We are not out for revenge, but just justice for Chris. It felt like we weren't going to be able to do that,” said Caity.

The family remembers Chris as a hard-working, kind, gentle and caring soul.

Chris' mom has a message for her son.

"Buddy, I am so sorry this happened to you. I am sorry weren't able to do something to intercede,” said Mariane Owan.

The Owan family tells ABC15 they're aware people involved in hit-and-run crashes aren't always caught and arrested. This family is thankful the driver in their son's crash was caught. But, Chris' father, Rod, wants even more.

That includes harsher punishments for those responsible for hit-and-run crashes.

This, Rod says, creates a push for further action his family honors the memory of their loved one.